On October 25, Helen “Halina” Silber of Baltimore at 93. She is survived by her children, Fran Silber (Dr. Steven) Pruce and Dr. Harry (Ruth) Silber; grandchildren Alan (Caroline) Pruce, Cheryl Pruce, Joshua Silber, Jeremy Silber and Matthew Silber; great-grandchildren David Pruce, Joshua Pruce, Lena Pruce and Ian Pruce; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Dr. David Silber; son Gabriel Silber; parents Golda and Abraham Brunengraber; and siblings Mates (Wanda) Bruner, Helen (Jacob) Wischnia, Berta (Daniel) Muller, Morris (Sophie) Brunengraber, David (Olga) Brunengraber, Eliezar Brunengraber, Sabina Brunengraber and Simon Brunengraber.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School Scholarship Fund, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208; to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW, Washington, DC 20024; or the charity of your choice.