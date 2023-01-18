On December 17, Helen Schmukler (née Weiner) of Pikesville at 82. She is survived by her children, Mark Feldman (Elena Broder-Feldman), Jeffrey (Judy) Feldman and Lynn Feldman (Nicole Barsamian); her sister, Barbara (Allen) Rehert; and grandchildren Ethan Feldman, Aaron Feldman, Evan Feldman, Rachel Feldman, Max Feldman, Sarah (Aaron) Abramowitz and Paul Miller. Helen was predeceased by husbands Louis Feldman and Dr. Morton Schmukler; and parents Fanny and Paul Weiner.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.