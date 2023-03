On February 16, Helen Schutzman (née Stork) of Lutherville at 88. She is survived by son Glen (Andrea) Schutzman; siblings Ann (Don) Greenwald, and Dan (Sona) Stork; and grandchildren Katherine and Grace Schutzman. She was predeceased by husband Elias Schutzman; and parents Fanny and Sam Stork.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimers Association, online at ALZ.org.