On August 19, Henri Seiden of Owings Mills at 90. He is survived by wife Marilyn Seiden (née Sherer); children Jeffrey Layne Seiden and Caron Knudtson; and grandson Blake Knudtson (Fiancee Crystal Karnes). He was predeceased by parents Ginnie and Jacques Seiden. Henri was a proud Army veteran who never took a single day for granted. He learned to appreciate life after narrowly escaping Nazi Occupied France at only 12 years old. His loyalty to community and friends could be seen each day he served his clients as a hair stylist for over 70 years. His passion for life and giving to those around him was matched only by his love of family, especially his wife of over 67 years, Marilyn. He will be missed by all who knew him. May his memory be for a blessing always.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Diabetes Research foundation, online at diabetesresearch.org.