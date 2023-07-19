On July 5, Herbert L. Sachs of Naples, Florida, at 84. He was the son of Issac Sachs and Fannie Sternberg (née Posner, Sachs); brother of Alfred N. Sachs (Gertrude); uncle of Ira Sachs (Hari), Rhoda Brown (Stanley), Irwin Sternberg (Mena), Barry Sternberg (Joanna) and Alan Sternberg (Patty). He was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Baltimore and lived there until he retired and moved to Naples, Florida, in 1997. After graduating from City College in 1956, he attended the University of Maryland and graduated pharmacy school. He worked for Reads Drug and Blackstone Pharmacy before spending most of his career with Giant Pharmacy. He retired in 1997 and enjoyed living in Naples, Florida, for the remainder of his life. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He traveled the world and had extensive knowledge to help friends and family plan their trips. He was a kind and caring man and had a way of making people feel upbeat and comfortable, and all enjoyed their time with him. He was loved by everyone — all the members of his family, extended family and friends.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.