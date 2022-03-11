Here’s how you can help Ukraine from Baltimore

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has inspired Americans to take action in support of the besieged country in all kinds of ways, from American military veterans volunteering to fight on the front lines to an Indiana company replacing its once popular Moscow Mule cocktail with the alternative American Stallion.

But for those without combat training or a beverage company, there are still ways to provide much needed assistance. Many organizations, including Jewish ones, are accepting monetary donations in support of Ukraine and its people.

The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore

The Associated has established a Ukraine Emergency Fund in support of Odessa and other Ukrainian communities. According to its webpage, 100% of the donation will go directly to the fund. The money will be used for:

Food, medicine, emergency supplies and sanitary items like diapers

Mental health support for trauma victims

Emergency evacuations of Jews, including those looking to make aliyah to Israel

Support for workers serving Ukraine’s Jewish community

Donations can be scheduled as a one-time gift, or as a monthly contribution. Questions can be directed to donorcenter@associated.org.

Jewish Federation of Howard County

The Jewish Federation of Howard County has launched a fund in support of Ukraine, with donations expected to be used for:

The maintaining of welfare services

Establishing an emergency hotline

Satellite phones to maintain avenues of communication in the region

Providing temporary housing for people in transit

Providing staff at Jewish schools with training to manage the needs of those in crisis

Support for those making aliyah to Israel

Questions can be directed to sstuart@JewishHowardCounty.org.

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee

Based in New York, The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee has established a fund to provide food package delivery to those sheltering in place and transport and accommodation for people fleeing their homes.

Donor support can be reached at donor-care@jdc.org.