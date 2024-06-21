Here’s Part 1 of the Results of the 2024 Best of Jewish Baltimore Reader’s Choice Competition

You nominated, you voted and now here they are — the winners of the Baltimore Jewish Times’ annual Best of Jewish Baltimore reader’s choice competition.

From the best diner to the best senior center and everything in between, these winners represent our readers’ favorite businesses, services and nonprofits in the Baltimore area. Every year, we provide community members an opportunity to submit nominations in these categories, and then they vote on who they think the winners should be. Across two issues, we present the winners and runner-ups in dozens of different categories.

In this week’s issue, see the first batch of winners and runner-ups in the food, lifecycle, medical, personal services and senior categories. Stay tuned next week for camps, education, community/recreation, kosher food, home services and retail.

Please join us in celebrating these winners!

Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Taharka Brothers

Originally founded as the nonprofit Sylvan Beach Foundation, Taharka Brothers started off as a school employee training program that would teach students business skills. Now, it’s an employee-owned company with ice cream shops operating out of four locations in Baltimore.

The company was named for Taharka McCoy, a player on a basketball team coached by founder Sean Smeeton, and an early volunteer for the Sylvan Beach Foundation. McCoy was killed in 2002, and the nonprofit’s ice cream company was renamed in his honor. His son, Detric McCoy, is one of its six owners.

Taharka Brothers’ commitment to community outreach persists to this day, and it certainly helps that the ice cream is delicious.

“We try to bring people together,” Smeeton said. “Gathering people who might not necessarily hang out with each other, from different age groups or with different political views. … Our superfans love that we try to drive social change and make the world a better place.”

Taharka Brothers has locations in Lexington Market, Cross Street Market, R. House and Broadway Market, but the ice cream shop also caters events and has its own ice cream truck that they take to local festivals and schools.

Smeeton cites Honey Graham as being the most popular flavor. They also do collaborations with local businesses and make limited-time flavors in honor of famous figures, including Black boxing champion Joe Gans, historian and playwright Howard Zinn and rapper Tupac Shakur. The flavor inspired by Tupac, Keep Ya Head Up, is a blackberry crumble-flavored ice cream named after one of Tupac’s most iconic songs.

“We get a lot of emails and direct messages on Instagram, and we see how much the community loves us,” Smeeton added. “Not sure exactly why, but the brand seems to resonate with a lot of people.”

— Jillian Diamond

Best Judaica Shop: The Shop at Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation

The Shop at Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation has a wide selection of Judaica, with prices to fit every budget.

Sherri Bell, manager of The Shop and co-president of the synagogue’s Women’s Club, said she was overjoyed that The Shop received the Best of Jewish Baltimore recognition.

“We are a stunning shop, which just reopened in October of 2023,” Bell said. “Our entire committee worked very hard to procure merchandise, set up displays and cater to a wide array of tastes and age groups. We are indeed thrilled to be recognized in this way for all of our efforts.”

Bell added that The Shop is currently selling Michael Aram and Gary Rosenthal pieces, mezuzot, tallitot, holiday items, children’s items, jewelry, matzah and challah covers, tzedakah boxes and much more.

The Shop also sells items from Yad LaKashish, an artisan workshop in Jerusalem that provides skills training and a living wage to immigrant non-Hebrew speakers. Those skills get put to use in the Yad LaKashish workshop, which produces handmade silk tallitot, wood pieces and pottery.

HSOSC Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi noted that The Shop is run by a group of women of different ages.

“I am proud of how it is run by a team of multigenerational women and of their commitment to featuring Israeli artists,” she said. “I am moved by how its merchandise expresses our values.”

In an interview with the JT last year, Bell said that The Shop purchases on-sale items so that they can offer items that everyone can afford.

“It had been many, many years since the former Temple Oheb Shalom had an active Judaica shop,” Bell said. “By enclosing, up lighting and reinvigorating the space into what it is now, it is no surprise that we would be recognized in this wonderful manner.”

— Haydee M. Rodriguez

Best Doctor: Dr. Elizabeth Loeb

Dr. Elizabeth Loeb has been a part of Clinical Associates P.A., a practice that first opened its doors in 1972, since she moved to Baltimore in 2009. She became a doctor because she wanted to help others — and judging from some of her on-site reviews calling her “the best doctor in Baltimore,” she achieves that goal at work every day.

Loeb specializes in internal medicine. She notes that an important responsibility for her at work is to make her patients feel safe and welcome, as many people are often scared of going to the doctor’s office. Whether it’s due to a fear of medical procedures or a negative experience with a different doctor, she wants to encourage people to be comfortable communicating with their doctor.

“A lot of people hesitate to go to the doctor, because it’s not a good experience for them. I would hope that people who have had bad experiences with health care would take the time to try again to find somebody who they can feel comfortable getting good health care [from], because I often find that people who have had bad medical experiences will neglect their own health,” she explained. “I think that’s a shame. There are people in all kinds of medicine who are sensitive to the needs of different people all over the world.”

Because she works out of Pikesville and is Jewish herself, Loeb has plenty of Jewish patients. She noted that the events of Oct. 7 and their aftermath have done much to inform the ways she cares for her Jewish regulars. She added that she feels honored to have been voted as Best Doctor.

“It means I’ve done something useful for somebody. I don’t think there’s a better feeling than that in the whole world, and I’m lucky to be able to help others,” Loeb said.

— Jillian Diamond

Best Independent Living: North Oaks

North Oaks helps provide living accommodations and community for seniors, regardless of their background or ability. Its services run the gamut from functioning as a community center for retirees to offering assisted living and nursing services.

The retirement community is open to everyone, but because of Pikesville’s large Jewish population, a large percentage of North Oaks’ populace is Jewish.

“We celebrate all the High Holidays accordingly. Services and High Holiday dinner here are both huge events,” said Libby Rodriguez, North Oaks’ director of sales and marketing. “We have a lot of cultural opportunities that are geared towards the Jewish population, such as Torah study and discussion classes.”

North Oaks is not new to the Best of Jewish Baltimore list, either. In 2020, the retirement community was selected as the Best 55+ Community.

In addition to medical care and rehabilitative services for seniors, the community also offers plenty of opportunities for older community members to meet others with similar interests. North Oaks hosts several book clubs, a choir, a movie club and opportunities to engage in community service, as well as religious and cultural events.

“The staff we have here are exceptional,” Rodriguez said, noting that it’s an honor for North Oaks to be recognized by the Best of Jewish Baltimore reader’s choice competition again. “They go above and beyond for our residents every day. There’s nothing they wouldn’t do for our residents, and I think we have a cool culture here. The residents and staff all care about each other like it’s one big family.”

— Jillian Diamond

Best Real Estate Agency: Glick*Seidel*Shapiro Team of Long & Foster

Having won the Long & Foster’s Elite Top 100 Sales Group award every year since its conception, the Glick*Seidel*Shapiro Team is no stranger to success in the home buying and selling field. Their secret? Showing that they genuinely care.

Whether they are actively hands-on in every part of a home buying and selling process, or are picking up client phone calls at any hour, the Jewish women-led team are not only known for their tireless dedication to their clients, but for their honest practices, genuine care and pure love for what they do.

Firm partner Carole Glick has found in her 30 years of experiences as a realtor that she and her team have a larger role in people’s lives than the public may first assume.

“With some of my clients, I’m holding their hand,” she said. “We deal with clients who are getting divorced or are in a divorce. We deal with clients who lost their spouse and are selling their home.”

Linda Seidel, another firm partner with 30 years in the business, noted that their success has largely to do with how readily accessible their team is for their clients and how this ensures a high standard for the real estate game.

“When you’re in this business, you see what other agents do. At five o’clock or six o’clock, a lot of [agents] will turn off their phones. You can text them and they’ll usually text you back in the morning,” she said. “But Carol and I never turn our phones off. So, when somebody wants to reach us, they can always reach one of us.”

Originally known as the Glick*Seidel Team, the team has recently gone through some changes with the addition of their newest partner, Lauren Shapiro.

Shapiro has 12 years of real estate experience and has been named top producer of the year with her previous team.

“We are a team. Expanding our team is only helping to give more support to our sellers and our buyers, so that we’re always available for them,” Glick said. “We’re very happy to have [Shapiro] in our group.”

With the addition of Shapiro, there are now seven agents on the Glick*Seidel*Shapiro Team.

“We don’t want a huge team. We like the intimacy,” Glick said.

— Ivy Choe

Here’s the full list:

Food

Bagel

1. Goldberg’s New York Bagels and Coffee

2. THB Bagelry & Deli, multiple locations

Bakery

1. Pariser’s Bakery

2. Rosendorff’s

Bar

1. Mt. Washington Tavern

2. Tark’s Grill & Bar

Brunch

1. Miss Shirley’s

2. First Watch

Coffee

1. Starbucks

2. Dunkin’

Diner

1. The Nautilis Diner & Restaurant

2. Accents Grill

Grocery

1. Wegmans

2. Trader Joe’s

Ice Cream / Frozen Yogurt

1. Taharka Brothers

2. The Charmery

Jewish Deli

1. The Essen Room

2. Attman’s

Liquor Store

1. Total Wine & More

2. Quarry Wine & Spirits

Pizza

1. Tov Pizza

2. The Good Guys N.Y. Pizza Kitchen

Restaurant

1. Linwoods

2. David Chu’s China Bistro

Salad Bar

1. The Gourmet Girls

2. Nalley Fresh

Lifecycle

Alternative Shabbat Service / Programming

1. Chizuk Amuno Congregation

2. Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation

Catering

1. The Classic Catering People

2. Zeffert and Gold Catering

Chabad

1. Chabad of Owings Mills

2. Chabad Center and Lubavitch of Maryland

Event Venues

1. Beth Tfiloh Congregation

2. The Gordon Center for Performing Arts

Family-Friendly Shabbat Service

1. Beth Tfiloh Congregation

2. Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation

Judaica Shop

1. The Shop at Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation

2. Chizuk Amuno Congregation Sisterhood Judaica Shop

Party Entertainment

1. DJ Mike on the Mic

2. Zemer Orchestra

Party Planner

1. Carly Greenberg

2. Sheri G Events

Photographer/Videographer

1. Jeffrey Reches

2. Bradley Images

Medical

Audiology

1. Taylor Listening Center

2. Dr. Jody Reches

Cosmetic Surgery

1. Dr. Michael D. Cohen

2. Dr. Ron Schuster

Dentist

1. McDonogh Dental

2. Stevenson Smiles

Doctor

1. Dr. Elizabeth Loeb

2. Dr. Elliot Rothschild, Baltimore Suburban Health

ER/Hospital

1. Greater Baltimore Medical Center

2. Sinai Hospital

Gastroenterologist

1. Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates

2. Dr. Joshua Forman

Lasik Center

1. Katzen Eye Group

2. Wilmer Eye Institute

Mental Health Practitioner

1. Rebecca Gras, PsyD

2. Jewish Community Services

OB/GYN

1. Dr. Ellen Taylor

2. Dr. Margery Kates

Orthodontist

1. Dr. Laura Friedman

2. David Ross Orthodontics

Orthopedic Practice

1. OrthoMaryland

2. Towson Orthopaedic Associates

Pediatrician

1. Dr. Andrew Cardin

2. Valley Pediatrics

Pharmacy

1. Giant

2. Walgreens

Physical Therapy

1. OrthoMaryland

2. Lifebridge Health

Pre-Birth Programs

1. JCC

2. Jewish Baby University

Urgent Care

1. Patient First

2. Express Care

Vein Clinic

1. The Vein Center at GBMC

2. Maryland Vascular Specialists

Vet

1. Pikesville Animal Hospital

2. Main Street Veterinary Hospital

Vision Care

1. Wilmer Eye Institute

2. Dr. Brian Granek

Personal Services

Bank

1. Bank of America

2. M&T Bank

Barber

1. Jake & Son

2. Great Clips

Car Wash

1. Owings Mills Car Wash

2. Flagship

Dry Cleaners

1. Polovoy Custom Cleaners

2. Zips Cleaners

Financial Planner

1. The Zolet Lenet and Fink Group at Morgan Stanley

2. Charles Schwab

Insurance Agency

1. Erie Insurance

2. State Farm

Law Firm

1. Kenneth Vogelstein

2. Saul Ewing

Makeup Artist

1. Adina Burstyn

2. Karen Weiner, Studio of Makeup

Mani/Pedi

1. Nail Center

2. About Faces Day Spa & Salon

Massage

1. About Faces Day Spa & Salon

2. Ojas

Pet Groomer

1. Pikesville Animal Hospital

2. Reisterstown Pet Resort & Spa

Real Estate Agency

1. The Glick*Seidel*Shapiro Team of Long & Foster

2. Cummings & Co. Realtors

Salon

1. Adina B Salon

2. Salon 36

Sheitel Macher

1. Cookie Lipsky

2. Orna Wigs

Spa

1. About Faces Day Spa & Salon

2. Four Seasons

Waxing

1. Adina B Salon

2. European Wax

Seniors

55+ Community

1. Edward A. Myerberg Center

2. North Oaks

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care

1. Jewish Community Services

2. Arden Court

Assisted Living

1. Jewish Community Services

2. Springwell

Homecare Services

1. The Lisa Vogel Agency

2. Insoo Lee-Harris, Baltimore

Hospice Care

1. Gilchrist

2. Sinai Hospital

Independent Living

1. North Oaks

2. Jewish Community Services

Senior Center

1. Edward A. Myerberg Center

2. Pikesville Senior Center