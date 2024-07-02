Here’s Part 2 of the Results of the 2024 Best of Jewish Baltimore Reader’s Choice Competition

Here is part two of the results from this year’s Best of Jewish Baltimore reader’s choice competition. All of these winners and runner-ups are chosen by our readers, who nominate and vote for their favorite businesses and organizations in categories ranging from best preschool to best car dealership and everything in between.

We split up the results across two issues. Last week, we revealed the results from the food, lifecycle, medical, personal services and senior categories.

This week, we present the results from the camps, education, community/recreation, kosher food, home services and retail categories.

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Best Day Camp: Beth Tfiloh Camps

Marty Taylor’s father and mother were both campers, he was a camper, his two children were campers and now he and his children are all involved with the operation of Beth Tfiloh Camps.

“I wanted my kids doing something fun outdoors, running around — summer was the time to be hot and sweaty, and Beth Tfiloh Camps offered that,” said Taylor, the BT Camps committee chair, on why he chose the camp as a parent. “It offered the traditional camping experience where they could learn to swim and they could learn to paddle a canoe and they could be outside with their friends with no screens.”

Because of his family’s close and enduring connection to BT Camps, Taylor has a strong understanding of just what makes this experience so special.

The camp has been in operation for more than 80 years on the 70-acre facility in Reisterstown. It draws more than 700 campers from surrounding communities each summer with outdoor activities, Jewish learning and a love of Israel.

According to Taylor, this love of Israel and being Jewish is more important now than ever.

“With everything going on in our world recently, having children who understand our connection to Israel, our connection to our people, our connection to the culture and the people of Israel is of utmost importance,” he said. “We do everything from singing ‘Hatikvah’ to learning about holidays to learning about the people of Israel. We actually have two shlichim coming to us this summer.”

The camp also has three swimming pools, a lake with lake activities like kayaking and canoeing, a 60-foot slide, a ropes course, arts and crafts and more. Older campers have the opportunity to take part in the Jewish Youth Pledge, which asks Jewish teens and young adults to commit to being active, contributing members of the Jewish community throughout their lives. After they leave camp and go on to start their own families, careers and lives, they receive reminders of the pledge over the course of the next 10 years, which “reminds them of why it was important to be Jewish back in the day and why they signed this promise,” Taylor said.

The camp runs for eight weeks starting June 24, with rolling enrollments through the end of the summer.

— Heather M. Ross

Best Hillel: Towson University Hillel

Towson University Hillel is open to everyone, so students can come from any religious background — or none at all. The Hillel has been on Towson University’s campus since 1997.

Rabbi Alex Salzberg, executive director of Towson Hillel, sees his role as helping students find their place in the Jewish community, both on campus and for the rest of their lives.

Students at the Towson Hillel lead an inclusive Kabbalat Shabbat service every week, followed by a family-style Shabbat dinner.

“After dinner, a bunch of students will always stay late, playing games, just laughing, well into the night,” Salzberg said.

The Jewish holidays are typically a busy time at the Hillel. Towson Hillel always has two seders for Passover, one that’s student-led, and another that’s more of a family seder. The Hillel also does a chocolate seder that’s popular with students.

“The seders are really a collaboration,” Salzberg said. “We always have a student lead the first night.”

Towson Hillel has felt the impact of the Oct. 7 attacks and aftermath.

“The past year has been really hard,” Salzberg said. “There’s no way to sugarcoat that.”

Students organized a vigil a few days after the Oct. 7 attacks. Salzberg said he was really impressed with the way students took ownership of their identity and stood up for themselves and each other.

“Our students, in many ways, came together and stepped up in really powerful ways,” Salzberg said.

In a normal year, the Hillel runs a winter and summer Birthright trip. The winter trip was canceled after Oct. 7, but a small group went this year for the summer trip. Typically, groups are more robust.

“We’re hoping to come back to that again next year,” Salzberg said.

The rabbi expressed how much he loves working at the Hillel, and how the Hillel can help college students understand what the Jewish community means to them and their role in that community.

“It’s the last time where it’s really handed to them, and it’s handed to them in a very intentional way, where there’s a community provided for them,” Salzberg said. “But then they get to shape what that looks like, and I think that gives them a strong sense of responsibility and ownership.”

— Joshua Mellman

Best Nonprofit Organization: Jewish Community Services

In a world of constant change and complex challenges, Jewish Community Services remains a reliable resource for those seeking personal growth and community transformation.

From offering grief support for those coping with loss, to helping a younger generation build mental resilience, the organization’s compassionate approach and innovative programs set a high standard for nonprofit excellence.

And JCS stands out not just for what they do, but for how they do it — with attention to detail and genuine care.

“We want to remove the shame and the stigma of needing support or needing a little bit of guidance at any time in your life,” said Jacki Post Ashkin, director of community connections at JCS. “Our philosophy is that we come from a strength-based perspective. [Whether it’s] experiences [or] challenges, everybody has the ability and the capacity to overcome those, and it’s OK. That’s why there are professional services that exist, and it’s OK to ask a professional to give you a little boost to help you along that path.”

Joan Grayson Cohen, JCS’s executive director, noted how much people can benefit from the multitude of programs and services that are available.

“I’ve really been privileged to see the impact that our services have on so many individuals of all ages, of all backgrounds. I’ve been privileged to see how lives have been changed from our services,” Cohen said. “And that’s generational because if you assist young folks, they’re able to carry the skills into adulthood and beyond.”

Having been named a “Top Workplace” by The Baltimore Sun for three consecutive years, it is apparent that JCS’s mission-driven team is a key factor in the organization’s success.

“Our staff are dedicated,” Cohen said. “They give beyond what is expected of [a] job.”

Despite having over 200 staffed people on the team, JCS still fosters a family-like environment where everyone feels valued and supported.

And JCS leads by example with a philosophy of tikkun olam.

“Save one life, and you save the world,” Cohen said. “It’s really giving people the opportunity to have the services and the supports that they need to navigate their own world in the most effective, productive manner that they can.”

— Ivy Choe

Best Kosher Bakery: Pariser’s Bakery

Pariser’s Bakery has come to be known as a legendary local spot with a rich history, and richer pastries.

It’s been 135 years since the bakery first opened, and despite passing through the hands of several owners, the bakery remains a beloved staple for those who keep kosher — and those who don’t — in the Greater Baltimore area. With a variety of challahs to choose from and plenty of Pariser’s original specialties to try, there are unique kosher treat made fresh every day (except Shabbat) and available throughout the week.

And to get these baked goods rolling on a daily basis, current owner Motti Margalit wakes up at as early as 3 a.m. to start the ovens and to guarantee that Pariser’s traditional standards are met.

“We have the recipes of the original Pariser’s Bakery,” said Margalit, who worked in his parents’ bakery in Israel for several years before moving to the United States. “We try to keep the tradition as close as we can.”

Incorporating Pariser’s originals into his bakery, Margalit aims to create a space of comfort where loyal diners can reminisce on their fond memories.

“People come into the bakery and they say that in the ‘60s and ‘70s … when they used to come to the bakery, they used to get a [free] cookie,” Margalit said. “[So,] we keep up with the tradition that kids get a cookie when they come in.”

While Margalit honors tradition, he is no stranger to innovation. Since 2006, when he took over the bakery, Margalit has added his own cultural flair to the experience of what Pariser’s is today.

“I brought in the uniqueness of what you would call the Israeli concept — the Israeli items, the different products,” Margalit said.

With these Israeli items, Margalit enhances the menu’s quality and cultural authenticity.

“We have date cookies that we make in house, [for which] we import the dates from Israel because you can’t get them in America,” Margalit noted.

Pariser’s Bakery’s menu is ever-evolving, ensuring there is always something new for everyone. Thursdays feature a local favorite called pizza bread, weekends are dedicated to danishes and cakes, and holidays see the bakery pay homage to tradition by incorporating classic items that align with the festivities.

“[Chanukah] is a very special holiday that everybody knows Pariser’s Bakery for,” Margalit said. “Every year is different, but we add approximately 25 different kinds of doughnuts, what we call sufganiyot. It’s not a [regular] donut, it’s an Israeli-style doughnut.”

This dedication to both tradition and innovation has kept Pariser’s Bakery a cherished spot in Baltimore, where every bite tells a story of cultural heritage and culinary passion.

“Everything that we sell is made in the house. We don’t buy ready-made products,” Margalit said. “That is our unique flavor. Liking it or not is a whole other story — this is who we are and what we have.”

— Ivy Choe

Best Interior Design: Randi Buergenthal

Randi Buergenthal is not only a talented interior designer with over 14 years of redesigns and renovations under her belt, she’s also a dedicated member of Baltimore’s Jewish community. On top of her interior design work at her business RSB Interiors, she also previously served as president of Beth Israel Congregation and chair of the board of directors at the JCC of Greater Baltimore.

According to an interview with The Associated, her relationship with the JCC began when the building first started development in 1978, when her family moved to Reisterstown because of the development when she was growing up. While she was one of very few Jews in her class and often had to put up with antisemitic bullying, she found a home and community at the new JCC.

“I have always loved design — I have worked in advertising, marketing and even taught art classes and owned a gallery. I love the concept of looking at a challenge through many different lenses and coming up with a creative solution,” Buergenthal said in an interview with the JT. “Good design transforms spaces from not only an aesthetic perspective but also in terms of efficiency and usability. To me, there is nothing better than the feeling I get when I solve an issue for a client and create a space that brings them joy.”

Some of her projects have been in Jewish homes, and she said she understands how to make a kosher home both beautiful and functional.

“Every client is different,” Buergenthal said. “I approach each job with curiosity and take the time to ask lots of questions about their preferences and how spaces are used, how a client lives, entertains and relaxes. Design only works when it reflects a client.”

— Jillian Diamond

Best Boutique: A Style Studio

A Style Studio in Pikesville has offered fashion to women of all sizes since 2009.

“We have a large selection of denim, beautiful trousers, tees, sweaters, blazers and some dresses,” boutique owner Lauren Rutkovitz said. “We like to think that all of our clothing can be paired back to denim. I also like to say that we focus on ‘elevated fashion.’”

Rutkovitz was inspired to open A Style Studio because she saw a gap in fashion for all women. She wanted to offer choices for every size, as she found that most stores only offered up to medium sizes.

“I wanted to find a store that offered women’s fashion from extra small to extra large,” Rutkovitz said. “I often traveled out of Baltimore to Philadelphia and New York City to shop. At the time, I was a makeup artist, and my clients were coming to me for not just makeup applications but fashion advice. I was unable to find what I liked for myself and my clients locally, which is what encouraged me to open a boutique.”

She stays ahead of the fashion game by ordering clothing and accessories for the store seasons ahead.

“I find that I am good at forecasting future trends,” she said. “I know my customers and what they like. I do my research by looking at trends, reading fashion blogs and attending New York and European fashion shows. I can’t miss the mark. I pride myself in knowing what works for our customers.”

Rutkovitz is married, a mother to three adult children and a grandmother to two grandchildren. She said that her family has been her support system for her 40-year career, and they often help when she needs. She and her sister work together, she noted.

Rutkovitz was grateful for this year’s readers’ choice recognition.

“I am humbled and honored to be a Jewish woman-owned business recognized by the Jewish Times,” she said.

— Haydee M. Rodriguez

Here’s the full list of winners and runner-ups:

Camps

Day Camp

1. Beth Tfiloh Camps

2. J Camps

Overnight Camp

1. Camps Airy & Louise

2. Capital Camps

Special Needs Camp

1. J Camps

2. Camp Simcha

Education

After Care Program

1. BT Plus at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School

2. JCC of Greater Baltimore

Fraternity

1. Alpha Epsilon Pi

2. Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity

(Towson University)

Hebrew School

2. Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation

2. Beth El Congregation

Hillel

1. Towson University

2. University of Maryland

MD/DC Metro Area College/University

1. University of Maryland

2. Towson University

Preschool

1. Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School

2. Goldsmith Early Childhood Center

Private School/Day School

1. Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School

2. Krieger Schechter Day School

Public School

1. George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology

2. Pikesville High School

Sorority

1. Alpha Epsilon Phi

2. Phi Sigma Sigma

Special Needs School

1. Jewels

2. The Odyssey School

Community/Recreation



Art Gallery / Museum

1. Baltimore Museum of Art

2. American Visionary Arts Museum

Children’s/Teen’s Programming

1. Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation

2. JCC of Greater Baltimore

Community Event

1.JCC Block Party

2. Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Purim Carnival

Family-Friendly Activity

1. Maryland Zoo

2. JCC Block Party

Fitness Center

1. Jewish Community Services

2. LifeBridge Health

Nonprofit Organization

1. Jewish Community Services

2. JCC of Greater Baltimore

Parks/Hiking Trails

1. Irvine Nature Center

2. Lake Roland

Performing Arts Venue/Organization

1. The Gordon Center for Performing Arts

2. Hippodrome Theatre

Playground

1. Biblical Playground at JCC

2. Meadowood Regional Park

Senior Programming

1. Edward A. Myerberg Center

2. AgeWell Baltimore

Special Needs Programming

1. Jewish Community Services

2. Special Olympics Maryland

Young Adult Programming

1. Young Adult Division of The Associated

2. Beth El Congregation

Kosher Food

Kosher Bakery

1. Pariser’s Bakery

2. Rosendorff’s

Kosher Grocery

1. Seven Mile Market

2. Market Maven

Home Services

Electrician

1. Tag Electric

2. Winn Electric Contracting

Flooring

1. Floors Etc.

2. Floor & Decor

Foundation Repair

1. JES Foundation Repair

2. ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing

HVAC

1. BGE Home

2. Quartners Heating and Air Conditioning

Interior Design

1. Randi Buergenthal

2. Nina Elman Interiors

Landscaping

1. TLK Landscaping

2. Maxalea

Pest Control

1. Brody Brothers

2. Queen “B” Pest Services

Plumbing

1. Saadya Cohen, Number One Repairs

2. Bruce Solomon

Windows

1. Kelemer Brothers

2. Window World of Baltimore

Retail

Boutique

1. A Style Studio

2. The Mimi Boutique

Car Dealership

1. Honda of Owings Mills

2. Len Stoler

Eyewear

1. Warby Parker

2. Costco

Formalwear

1. Tuxedo House

2. Men’s Wearhouse

Furniture/Mattress Store

1. Mattress Firm

2. Ikea

Jeweler

1. Radcliffe Jewelers

2. Mitchell’s Jewelers

Menswear

1. JoS. a Banks

2. Hat Box

Musical Instrument Store

1. Bill’s Music

2. Menchey Music Service

Shoe Store

1. DSW

2. Towson Bootery

Shopping Center

1. Hunt Valley Towne Centre

2. Towson Town Center