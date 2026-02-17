Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s Parents to Speak at BT

Nearly 400 people were killed at the Supernova Music Festival massacre as a part of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. The stories of those who were killed have spread across the world.

Few stories have been shared as much as that of Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

American born, Goldberg-Polin’s family emigrated to Israel in 2008. He went to school, served in the IDF, and worked with an organization that looked to use soccer to unite Palestinian and Israeli children.

On Oct. 7, part of his arm was blown off by a grenade before he was loaded into a truck and taken captive. In August 2024, Goldberg-Polin’s family announced that his remains were found by the IDF.

Now, members of Beth Tfiloh and the Baltimore Jewish community at large will get to hear the family’s story from those who have been affected by it the most: Hersh’s parents, Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin. The event on March 16 is this year’s iteration of the annual Dahan Lecture, which brings notable speakers of various backgrounds to the synagogue for the community to hear and is made possible by the Haron Dahan Foundation.

Mandi Miller is the Director of Institutional Advancement at Beth Tfiloh. She said that Goldberg-Polin and Polin are two “of the most powerful and heroic voices of our time,” and that they were chosen because of what they stand for and the importance of their message at a time when Israel and Israelis are facing international strife.

“Our Beth Tfiloh community’s profound love for and dedication to Israel inspired our choice of speakers this year. In this pivotal moment, we reaffirm that Beth Tfiloh stands proudly with Israel, recognizing its enduring significance to our shared peoplehood, history, and faith,” Miller said.

The talk will consist of the couple’s life before and since Hersh’s killing, as well their advocacy for all of the Israeli hostages and their Jewish values and faith.

“The Lecture will provide a rare opportunity to hear Rachel and Jon share memories of Hersh — his abduction at the Nova Music Festival, the severe injury he endured, and his ultimate murder by Hamas terrorists,” Miller said. “They have lived through something so unimaginable that it fractured their lives into ‘before’ and ‘after,’ yet they continued to channel sorrow into action, tirelessly advocating for their son and for all those held captive in Gaza, guided by their Jewish values and enduring faith.”

The over 800 people who are expected to attend need to hear this message, Miller said, because Oct. 7 and its effects are still with us.

“It is our obligation to continue to bear witness to the atrocities that our people faced on Oct. 7 and the 843 days that followed until our last hostage was brought home and laid to rest,” Miller said. “Rachel and Jon have every reason to isolate [themselves] in their grief and instead they bravely share their story and provide the inspiration that our people so desperately need.”

The subject matter won’t be easy, but talking about what happened to Hersh is a way of keeping his memory alive, according to Jewish tradition. In fact, the example set by Polin and Polin-Goldberg can serve as an example for the rest of the community who has suffered loss of a loved one.

“In Judaism, we honor the memory of our loved ones by speaking their names and recounting the impact of their lives. By sharing Hersh’s experiences and their own, Rachel and Jon offer us a chance to witness Hersh’s spirit and to keep his neshama alive in our hearts and in our community,” Miller said. “Their courage, devotion, and love for their son exemplify how faith and purpose can guide us even in the aftermath of the most profound loss.”

Tickets are available on the Beth Tfiloh website.

[email protected]