On Sept. 12, David Hess of Alexandria, Va., originally from Baltimore, at 77. He is survived by wife of 39 years Mary Callaway Hess; children from his previous marriage to Penny McDermott, Mindy (Mike) Carlin, Kime (Patrick) Smith and Mike (Robert) Hess; grandchildren TJ, Emily, Danny, Andie and Grace; siblings Thomas Franklin Jr. (Jean), Sandra and Harvey (Lana); and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Thomas Franklin and Irene (née Zaslow) Hess. After a six-year battle with cancer, he passed away peacefully at home. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He graduated from Baltimore City College, Loyola College and University of Baltimore School of Law. He retired in 1995 as a hearings and appeals analyst with the Social Security Administration. From 1995 to 2015, he was a substitute teacher in Broward County, Fla., and Fairfax County, Va.

Contributions may be sent to Northern Virginia Senior Softball (NVSS) or the Inova Schar Cancer Institute.