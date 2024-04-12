High Schooler Guy Taylor to Receive Prestigious Congressional Gold Award

Guy Taylor, a 17-year-old junior at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, is a recipient of the Congressional Gold Award, the highest award bestowed upon American youth by the United States Congress.

In order to be eligible for this award, interested teens and young adults must complete 400 hours of voluntary public service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness and an expedition consisting of at least five days and four nights.

Taylor said that working toward the award was very much about giving back, and in so doing, realizing that giving back to the community does make a difference.

“The award forces you to set goals, and to figure out what you are going to do to achieve those goals,” he said.

Taylor credited his parents, Vered and Marty Taylor, with the inspiration and commitment not only to excel, but to give back to the community, and to make a difference.

“Both of my parents have been incredibly involved in the Jewish community. Seeing them spending so many hours in volunteer positions, it inspired me to give back. And seeing that giving back does make a difference is inspiring, and feels very good,” Taylor said.

The Congressional Gold Award is more than an accomplishment. “It’s also about doing things that I love, and this was just a measure of my progress,” Taylor said.

400 hours of voluntary public service

Taylor is still active in Boy Scout Troop 97, where he is now a junior assistant scout master, serving in a mentoring role, as well as helping to plan meetings and camping trips and mentoring to help grow the next leaders of the troop.

As a sophomore in high school, he was elected as the vice president of service for the National Honor Society and became its president just recently. As VP, part of Taylor’s role was to not only bring community service opportunities to his school, but also to actively participate, and to help his fellow students earn community service hours.

Taylor is also co-leader of the school’s AIPAC Club and has shared in the responsibility of bringing select students to AIPAC events, meeting several elected officials from Israel, Maryland and other states.

200 hours of personal development

Taylor set the goal of earning his certification as a lifeguard, an endeavor that started when he completed the coursework to become a swimming instructor at the age of 15 and subsequently taught swimming as a lifeguard at Beth Tfiloh Camps for two summers.

“I grew in confidence as I saw how the campers became significantly better,” Taylor said. “My goal was to make a difference in the summer campers’ experience. And teaching was less difficult when I had a lesson plan prepared.”

200 hours of physical fitness

Taylor started playing tennis in seventh grade during COVID, where he simply hit a ball on a string on his driveway between Zoom classes. He is now in his third year on Beth Tfiloh’s varsity tennis team.

He practices four times a week, two hours a day during season, including Sundays sometimes.

An expedition consisting of 5 days and 4 nights

During the New Year’s break between 2020 and 2021, Taylor went to Florida High Adventure Base with his Boy Scout troop, and while there, lived on a sailboat for six days. Life on a sailboat conjures up images of sun and fun, but for the scouts, it was an opportunity to demonstrate leadership and initiative to do the research on what the experience would require. On the boat, Taylor and his fellow Scouts were responsible for cooking, cleaning, sailing and ensuring that someone was on anchor watch throughout the night, taking turns in two-hour shifts.

“There was always something to do, if you were willing to try new things, and there was always an opportunity to learn something new,” Taylor said.

The trip included at least seven snorkeling dives and a visit to an archaeological site.

As Taylor looks forward to the award ceremony in June, he is also looking to the future.

He and his parents have started to tour college campuses where he is quite confident that his college studies will be in business or finance.

Taylor is one of only 483 recipients of the Congressional Gold Award in the United States for the 2024 awards cycle, a program that has given him an opportunity to push himself, learn new things, make connections, meet new people and work hard, said Taylor.

Of their son, Vered and Marty Taylor said in an email, “As parents, we are always proud of Guy’s achievements and this time is no exception. He set his sights on doing something out of the ordinary. He didn’t do it for the recognition. He did it because that’s who he is: a born leader, a great kid and a mensch.”