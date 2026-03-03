Historic Pariser’s Bakery Continues Legacy in Baltimore

When Motti Margalit first came to the United States from Israel in the late ’90s, he didn’t know much about what his new life would look like, or how long he would be here.

What he did know is that his wife and first child would be at the center of it, and that he wanted to continue to work in the same business as his parents — the bakery business.

So, he got a job at Pariser’s Baker, a Jewish Baltimore institution since 1889. Now, almost 30 years after that move, he is an integral part of that institution’s history as the current owner.

“Everything we do is done in-house,” Margalit said, speaking about what makes Pariser’s special. “We don’t bake off [site] because then we’re not different than anybody else. Service is very important to me. We go above and beyond to make a customer happy. Quality is very important to me, to have the best product and reasonable pricing.”

Margalit took over Pariser’s in December 2006, and has continued two legacies since then: the legacy of Pariser’s, and of his own family.

“To make sure that the customers coming out [experienced] happy service is something that I got from my dad. It’s very important to me,” Margalit said.

Pariser’s started as a Kosher bakery not long after the invention of the automobile, located northwest of downtown Baltimore. Today, it can be found farther outside of the city center near Pikesville. The bakery is known for its ornate custom cakes, challah, pita, cookies, knishes and bourekas. The bakery has made baked goods for Baltimoreans, Jewish and not, for generations.

Being a part of that tradition means a lot to Margalit.

“It’s an honor. I’m honored that people come to me and recognize me in the streets and say, ‘Are you Pariser’s?’ and I say, ‘Yes, I’m the owner,’” he said. “We do events and Shabbat and [other things at] synagogues. It’s an honor to be something that is a legacy in Baltimore for so many years.”

It takes a lot to carry on that legacy. The average day for Margalit begins between 2 and 4 a.m.

“I come in and either start the baking or get the ball rolling. Workers come in between six and seven, on the average day we [end] between three and five p.m., it depends on the season,” Margalit said. “Everything is fresh, and everything is done in-house. We can’t just pre-order and stick it in the freezer and bake it tomorrow. It doesn’t work like that — we have to do it fresh all the time, so it takes a lot of hours.”

During Jewish holidays, that schedule can get even more intense. Chanukah requires lots of sufganiyot, Purim necessitates Hamantaschen and Shabbat, of course, brings a weekly demand for challah. One holiday however, stands out from the rest: Passover.

“We’re closed. We do a good cleaning, and we close. It’s time for our workers to have a vacation,” Margalit said. “Passover is the only time of year that I can literally turn my phone off and enjoy my family.”

Margalit said that it is, in fact, his family who is largely to thank for Pariser’s taking much-needed time off during the spring holiday.

“We are closed, mainly because my wife told me, ‘If you are open for Passover, I will divorce you,’” Margalit joked.

In a little more than a decade, Pariser’s will celebrate 150 years in business. That’s a long ways away, but all indications are that the celebrated Baltimore bakery will still be churning out bread, cookies and more. Its products are carried in stores across the area and are beloved by customers Jewish and gentile alike.

As Margalit thinks back to 1999 when he decided to come to the United States, he said he couldn’t have imagined that it ended up like this — but he’s glad it did.

“I said, ‘We’re going to take it for a trial. It doesn’t hurt,’” he said. “So we packed our bags in Israel and we decided we would come here for a year and see how it goes — I’m still here.”

