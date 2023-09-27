On Sept. 14, Honey Scherr (née Himelfarb) of Pikesville at 86. She is survived by children Missy Scherr-Phillips (Hamblin Phillips) and Cantor Anna (Jeffre) Berman; grandchildren Eliza Mayim Phillips, Amelia Matan Phillips, Joshua Ilan Berman (Elizabeth Smith), Emilie Lauren Berman and Sarie D’vora Berman; and great-granddaughter Ellianna Berman. She was predeceased by brother Norman (Irene) Himelfarb.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice, the Baltimore Humane Society or the Frederick County Humane Society.