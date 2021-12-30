On Dec. 10, Harvey W. Honick of Baltimore at 98. He is survived by children Gary (Gershon) and Amalia Honick, Jeffrey (Bunny) Honick and Michele Honick (Seth Moshman); brother Joseph Honick; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by wife Bernice (Bracha) Honick (née Feldman); brother Morris Honick; and parents Dora and Colman Honick. He was never one to seek attention or inconvenience people, so in keeping with his wishes there will not be any eulogies at the funeral. At a future date, the family and friends will have an opportunity to share their memories.

Contributions may be sent to Talmudical Academy, Amit Children or Hatzalah of Baltimore.