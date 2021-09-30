On Sept. 11, Allen N. Horvitz of Mount Washington in Mexico at 80. He is survived by fiancée Lisa Payne; children Billy (girlfriend, Allison) Payne and Matthew (Gabriela) Payne; niece Caren Horvitz; great-nephew Gavin River; nephew Richard Horvitz; grandchildren Chase Alexander and Harper Amelia; and brother Gilbert (Elaine) Horvitz. He was predeceased by parents Herman and Shirley Horvitz.

Contributions may be sent to Voices Center for Resilience, in support for those affected by 9/11, 80 Main Street, Suite 5, New Canaan, CT 06840 or Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G St., NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.