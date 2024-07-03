How Jewish Summer Camps Are Navigating a Post-Oct. 7 World

Normally, summer camps are a great opportunity for children to forget about the stresses of daily life for a few weeks. But the events of Oct. 7 changed everything — and even Jewish summer camps, with their focus on summer fun and Jewish education, have had to take steps to address what happened.

Some are increasing their on-campus security, while others are incorporating more Israel-related education into their curricula or donating money to Israel-related causes.

Staff at a few Maryland-based Jewish summer camps shared how their camps are responding to Oct. 7 and teaching their campers about the importance of Jewish pride.

Here are their answers.

Camp Shoresh (Adamstown)

Camp Shoresh has programs throughout the year, so many people were present at the camp for a Simchat Torah celebration on Oct. 7. Because of the lack of technology at the camp, news was slow to trickle in. But as more people arrived at camp from outside, those present gained a better understanding of what had happened.

“We were all totally numb, sad and shocked,” said Rabbi David Finkelstein, Camp Shoresh’s director. “But we became resolute that we were going to do something in memory of the victims and hostages.”

Programming: Soon after, Camp Shoresh began work on a new project. The camp renovated an old shed and turned it into a memorial, with interior design meant to evoke the landscape of Israel. The staff also hired an Israel coordinator, and have been using the indoor memorial for programming.

Currently, an artist is working on installing a recreation of the Western Wall inside. It’s meant to be a place for children to pray at, and will include slits so they can write letters and insert them into the wall.

At the end of the summer, one of the camp’s staff members will be traveling to Israel, and will be taking these notes with them to put into the actual Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Finkelstein said that this project is meant to bring kids closer to Israel, giving them a better understanding of not only the tragedy of Oct. 7 but of Israel’s culture and their connection to it.

“Kids don’t really know where Jerusalem is, where Mount Sinai is. We want to make that area really come to life for them, and that’s our focus right now,” he explained.

Security: Finkelstein said that Camp Shoresh has added some partial measures to increase security thanks to a government grant, but the process is ongoing.

“It takes time to put in what they gave us, so it’s been a process,” he said.

Relief: Camp Shoresh recently implemented “Tzedakah Tuesdays,” where the camp community will raise money for a different cause in Israel every week.

As of press time, the camp is fundraising for a family who has been displaced for the past eight months due to shelling in the north.

Chizuk Amuno Camps (Pikesville)

Programming: When Chizuk Amuno Camps launched last summer, it started out with a Jewish Life program where campers would engage in activities based around a weekly theme, ranging from holidays like Tu B’Av to Jewish values like gemilut chasadim (acts of loving kindness).

This year, CA Camps is adding an Israel Life program focused on different aspects of Israeli culture.

“Campers learn basic Hebrew, Israeli dancing, Israeli cooking and Israel-themed crafts, and learn about kibbutz life in our community nature garden,” explained Robyn Wolf, CA Camps’ director.

Security: There are not many major changes being made to CA Camps’ security systems, as they were already comprehensive. The camp utilizes school resource officers, who collaborate with camp staff on safety measures, as well as working with local and state police.

In addition to security cameras, the camp also uses a non-invasive body scanner system, which detects potential weapons before anyone enters the Chizuk Amuno building.

Relief: Wolf has made efforts to reach out to relief organizations, hoping to offer camping or staffing opportunities to Israelis in the Baltimore area or who want to come to the U.S. for the summer.

“Our American Jewish community has been so supportive of Israel,” she said. “I was told that there were more offers [from camps] for support than Israelis wanting to come.”

One of the projects that campers will be working on is creating cards to send to Israeli soldiers.

Beth Tfiloh Camps (Pikesville)

Programming: Beth Tfiloh Camps has embraced Israeli culture throughout its 80-year lifespan, so this year’s Israel-related programming is not especially different from prior years’. Israel Day, a popular celebration that has been a BT Camps staple for the past two decades, will make its return, along with its regular Israeli singing, dancing and, of

course, falafel.

“We do things to bring Israel to our campus,” said Marty Taylor, chair of the BT Camps committee. “This year, our art department is getting on top of that. Each one of our units is creating a piece of the Israel map, and they’re going to create an enormous map to be displayed. Every unit will get to contribute.”

Relief: Beth Tfiloh Camps will be hosting an Israeli tour guide on staff this year, with his daughter joining as a camper.

“He’s very good at storytelling, since that’s what he does as a tour guide,” Taylor added. “He’s bringing that aspect to our camp, stories about the founding of Israel and what makes Israel amazing.”

Schlichim will also be joining the staff as counselors.

Finally, BT Camps participates in Jewish Future Promise, a nonprofit organization focused on sharing Jewish stories and traditions. Representatives from Jewish Future Promise hold seminars at the camp, and campers participate by visiting a shared website and writing about who they are and their Jewish identities.

The organization then sends these answers back to the campers at different points in their lives, like a time capsule.

“It creates a connection to what’s working at this point of time, which we have found to be extremely valuable, connecting our campers to what it means to be part of a camp that is a Jewish camp, not just a day camp,” Taylor said.