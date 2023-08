On August 2, Howard J. Sapp of Baltimore at 95. He is survived by wife Sandra Sapp (née Checkoway); children Michael (Michelle) Sapp and Terry Sapp; and grandchildren Samuel Sapp and Sophie Sapp. He was predeceased by sisters Mildred Greenwald and June Patz; and parents Ida and Samuel Sapp.

