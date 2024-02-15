On Jan. 29, Howard Jay Needle of Baltimore at 88. He is survived by wife Susan ‘Sue’ Needle (née Willen); children Jim A. Needle, Stan A. (Jonna) Needle and Allen D. (Jacqi) Needle; and grandchildren Sidney Needle, Spencer Needle, Elise ‘Milo’ Needle and Jack Needle. He was predeceased by sister May Ruth Seidel and parents Sidney A. Needle and Mollie Needle. He was a hardworking and devoted attorney. He proudly served as a member of the House of Delegates in Baltimore County for eight years. He helped to establish the Pikesville Armory Foundation, and pioneered the Baltimore Subway and Northwest Expressway, helping to shape today’s Baltimore County. His passion and devotion to his work and community was matched only for the love he had for his wife and family. Traveling the world and soaking in every minute was always important to him. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Contributions may be sent to Common Cause, online at commoncause.org.