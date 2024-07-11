On July 2, Howard Levenson of Boca Raton, Florida, at 77. He is survived by wife of 51 years Ellen; son Bryan (Lauren); sister Fran (I. William) Chase; niece Carrie (Joshua Zukerberg); nephews Matt (Kathleen) and Adam (Mandy) Chase; grand-dogs Beau and Maxx; and many extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by parents Geraldine and Leonard Levenson; grandparents Anna and Myer Levenson and Mary and Charles Ford; and in-laws Shirley and Bernard Scherr. He spent his entire professional career serving the citizens of Maryland as a tax assessor for the State of Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in both the Prince George’s and Howard County offices. He would rise to the rank of supervisor of assessments for Howard County, a post he held for 19 years, followed by five years serving on the Property Tax Assessment Appeals Board in Howard County. He would pay it forward by helping to plan educational conferences for more than 20 years for both his fellow assessors in Maryland and in the northeastern region. A true Baltimore sports fan, he went to at least one game of each of the Orioles’ World Series appearances, as well as many other baseball and football games. He seemed to have a knack for doing well in the office football pools.

Contributions may be sent to Temple Beth Shalom of Boca Raton, 19140 Lyons Road, Boca Raton FL 33434; Kehilat Shalom, 9915 Apple Ridge Road, Gaithersburg MD 20886; or to any kidney related charity of your choice.

