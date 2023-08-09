On August 2, Howard M. Schloss of Stevenson at 70. He is survived by wife Frances M. Schloss (née Mitchem); children Heather (David) Kapson, David (Nicolette) Schloss and Lindsey Schloss (Kevin Recio); stepsons George (Melissa) Becker, Jr. and Matthew (Jennifer) Becker; sisters Leslie (Harvey) Goldman and Emily (Paul) Singer; grandchildren Parker and Bode Kapson, Charlotte Schloss, and George III, Greyson, Lily, Noah and Madelyn Becker; and previous wife Deborah Schloss. He was predeceased by parents Bernice and Henry Schloss.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.