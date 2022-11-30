On November 10, Howard Saval of Baltimore at 82. He is survived by wife Sheila Saval (née Yaffe); children Stuart (Stephanie) Saval and Franni (Charles) Kaplan; brother Murray (late Leah) Saval; sisters-in-law Eleanor Chernikoff, Rosalyn Caplan and Gloria Cissell; and grandchildren Zackery, Taylor, TJ, Jordy, Mason, Brendan and Grayson. He was predeceased by brothers Albert (Shirley) Saval and Leonard Saval; and parents Flora and Harry Saval.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the University of Maryland, Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, 110 S. Paca St., 9th floor, Baltimore, MD 21201; or to Kappa Guild, Inc., 4327 Crestheights Road, Baltimore, MD 21215.