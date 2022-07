On June 25, Howard Sheldon Rice of Boca Raton, Fla., at 90. He is survived by children Emily (David) Derby and Matthew (Kelly) Rice and grandson Ethan Rice. He was predeceased by wife Sandra Rice (née Levy); brothers Joe (Jenny) Rice, Reuben (Sara) Rice and Bernard (Phyllis) Rice; and parents Mary and Isadore Rice.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.