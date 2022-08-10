On July 29, Howard Sherman of Owings Mills at 79. He is survived by wife Anita Sherman (née Greif); daughters Wendy (Neal) Teitelbaum and Kim Sherman; and grandchildren Cole Teitelbaum, Gavin Teitelbaum, Marissa Gendason, Riley Gendason and Cody Gendason. He was predeceased by sister Arlene Steinberg and parents Ann and Ralph Sherman.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.