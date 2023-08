On Aug. 12, Hyman K. Cohen of Pikesville at 98. He is survived by daughter Jill Cohen-Wilson (Robert White Jr.); brother Paul Cohen; and granddaughter Carli Rhiannon Wilson. He was predeceased by wife Eileen Cohen (née Manko); son Brent Cohen; siblings Lillian Rutkovitz and Zolman Cohen; and parents Tillie and Jacob Cohen.

Contributions may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G St., NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.