I. Barry Statter, of Pikesville, passed away on May 27 at the age of 93. He is survived by his devoted wife, Estelle Statter (nee Schnaper); beloved children, Dr. Mindy Statter, Amy (Marley) Simon and Joseph (Jennifer) Statter; loving brother, William Statter (Linda Carmi); and adored grandchildren, Ryan Schaftel, Jeremy Schaftel, Ashley Statter, Madeline Statter, Ethan Statter and Jack Statter. He was predeceased by his caring brother, Edwin (Patricia) Statter; dear sister-in-law, Frances Statter; and cherished parents, Ida and Arthur Statter.