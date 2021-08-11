Ohr Chadash Academy threw an ice cream social for new students and families, complete with games, moonbounces and ice cream from a Kona Ice Truck.
ICE CREAM SOCIAL
ByJT Staff
-
0
Ohr Chadash Academy threw an ice cream social for new students and families, complete with games, moonbounces and ice cream from a Kona Ice Truck.
Baltimore Jewish Times Is Here For You
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the greater Baltimore area.
CONTRIBUTE
Support Independent Jewish Journalism
Your contribution helps keep the Baltimore Jewish Times a vital source of news, opinion and culture into the new decade and beyond.