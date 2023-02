On January 26, Ida Eydelman (née Kotlyarskaya) of Baltimore at 86. She is survived by children Mikhail (Klavdiya) Eydelman and Sara (Steve) Dickinson; grandchildren Eugene (Tatyana) Krivenko, Anna (Paul) Spahn and Elena (Ivo) Tatarov; and great-grandchildren Violet Krivenko, Garrison Krivenko, Camden Spahn, Greyson Spahn, Samuel Tatarov and Eva Tatarov. She was predeceased by her husband, Gershko Eydelman; and her sister, Mariya Kotlyarskaya.

