On November 10, Ida Yaker (née Girshin) of Owings Mills at 98. She is survived by her children, Martin (Karen) Yaker, Allan (Adrianne) Yaker and Stanley (Sue Ann) Yaker; grandchildren Beth (Scott) Schwartzberg, Annie Yaker, Ari Rosen and Lara (Seth) Johnson; and great-grandchildren Dylan, Magnus and Charlotte Schwartzberg. She was predeceased by her husband, Abraham Yaker; and siblings Rae Lipsitz, Jake Girshin, Louis Girshin and Harry Girshin.

She was a proud graduate of Western High School, an active member of Covenant Guild and an engaged member of her community. Ida entertained many as a dancer and singer as part of the guild. The entire family enjoyed her company, and she doted on her children, grandchildren, and especially, on her husband, Abe.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Covenant Guild, Inc., 1 High Stepper Court, Apt. #604, Baltimore, MD 21208.