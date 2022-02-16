Ilene Glickman Joins the Law Offices of Julie Ellen Landau

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – February 10, 2022 – The Law Offices of Julie Ellen Landau, a prominent, full-service family law firm, is proud to announce the addition of Ilene Glickman as associate. Ms. Glickman will join the Baltimore-based firm effective February 21, 2022.

Voted by her peers to the list of “The Best Lawyers in America, Family Law” since 2015 and named to Super Lawyers since 2021, Ms. Glickman has advocated for strategic and sensible solutions for separating families for over 25 years. Ms. Glickman is excited for this opportunity to continue handling complex divorce litigation, while also focusing on her interest in a more holistic approach to divorce. By utilizing her expertise as a trained mediator, child’s attorney, Collaborative Law practitioner and Parenting Coordinator, she helps her clients regain control of their lives and move forward in a way that minimizes conflict.

Ms. Glickman is currently the Legislative Co-Chair for the Family & Juvenile Section Council of the Maryland State Bar and is an active member of the Family Law Section of the Baltimore County Bar Association. She was formerly with Hooper & Jacobs, LLC.

“Ilene’s extensive experience in family law and her passion for the collaborative divorce process make her an excellent addition to our practice for current and future clients alike,” stated Julie Landau. “We encourage our clients to utilize mediation to resolve their domestic matters. However, if a negotiated settlement cannot be achieved, we need to be fully equipped to litigate the matter. Ilene bolsters our capabilities however matters unfold, and we are thrilled to have her join us.”

The Law Office of Julie Ellen Landau is one of the most respected and successful family law firms in the State of Maryland. Ms. Landau and her associate, Alexander McGee, have represented numerous clients in the areas of separation, divorce, and custody. These matters have included myriad complex financial issues associated with marital dissolution and prenuptial agreements. The firm is committed to providing its clients with exceptional, efficient service for all aspects of family law.