Ilysa Cohen: Pikesville Resident Helps Seniors at The Myerberg Center

Ilysa Cohen has been the wellness and engagement coordinator at The Edward A. Myerberg Center, a program of Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc., or CHAI, for three years, but she was a volunteer for almost a decade.

Growing up in Pikesville, Cohen said she wasn’t connected to the Jewish community until high school, when she met her now husband. His family belonged to Beth El Congregation, where she was able to get more involved and learn about her Jewish identity.

“Growing up, we weren’t religious at all. We didn’t go to shul. But when I met my husband … I really wanted to learn more,” Cohen said.

After Cohen got married, she served as a preschool teacher at Beth El for about nine years. Years later, when her daughters left for college, Cohen said, “I wanted to do something for myself.”

She had been helping her husband’s grandmother, driving her to doctors’ appointments and giving her rides in general. “I just loved the connection that I had with her, and I think that’s what really inspired me,” said Cohen.

So, she reached out to a friend who connected her with CHAI, a nonprofit assistive housing organization supported by The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore.

“I got involved with NNC, which is Northwest Neighbors Connecting, which is part of CHAI,” she said. “For [almost] 10 years, I was volunteering for them, and then I started a cardio drumming class, and I brought it to Myerberg. So, I started volunteering here also, which was great.”

CHAI’s Northwest Neighbors Connecting is a group of individuals who give and receive services to support their physical, emotional and social well-being. Cohen has been co-president of the NNC board for almost two years.

“I started out as a driver, and then I was also helping with … [the] birthday club,” Cohen said. “I was sending out birthday cards, and we would actually go to people’s houses and leave a little present with a card. So, that was really nice. And then, when I started volunteering here [at the Myerberg Center], I just loved it, and [did] anything that they needed me to do.”

After volunteering as a senior fitness instructor at the Myerberg Center, Cohen decided she wanted to take on a bigger role.

“I decided to go back to school for my bachelor’s — to finish my bachelor’s,” she said. “So, I got a degree in management of aging, and then that was it; they hired me, and I stayed on, and this is my passion.”

Cohen received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in 2022.

“I never did sports, never danced. My girls danced. I just started on a health and wellness journey,” she said. “I’ve been exercising for many years, so I actually wanted to get certified in health and wellness, and I got certified.”

Cohen got her certifications in teaching cardio drumming and tai chi.

Cohen works part-time at the Myerberg Center, scheduling different outside speakers to come to the center for talks, bringing in physical therapists, hearing specialists, eye doctors and other health professionals, as well as coordinating health and wellness programs such as the center’s Health and Wellness Fair. She also teaches fitness classes like tai chi, cardio drumming and a resistance band, barre-style class.

