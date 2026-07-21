In Baltimore, a Group Looks to ‘Rekindle’ Black and Jewish Relations

When Darius Beckford was growing up in Park Heights, he came to understand there was a line that cut the neighborhood in half.

Northern Parkway runs across the neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore, with its southern half being a predominantly Black area and its northern half home to many Jewish families.

Beckford grew up south of the parkway in an area that was still considered Upper Park Heights. Living on the borderline, he felt that difference.

“Upper Park Heights is synonymous with being a little bit more, I would say, put together,” Beckford said. “There has been a tension between the Black community and the Jewish community for a very long time, and I think in many respects, some of that is because you cross that main road and you kind of see a wealth disparity gap.”

Lying just north of Northern Parkway is the headquarters of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore. And for five sessions over the course of ten weeks, Black and Jewish Baltimoreans from above the parkway, below the parkway and elsewhere in the city came together to try and bridge the divides that have hampered them and their communities for generations.

The Associated’s Rekindle Fellowship was created to “break down walls.” For those who participate, those walls are chipped away at little by little, Beckford said.

“I felt like I built and created connections with people who I probably wouldn’t have in my day-to-day life … it felt good to have a deeper perspective, but it also felt good from my deeper perspective to be heard by others too,” he said.

That feeling isn’t just limited to intergroup dynamics, but intragroup ones, too. Jess Gill, a Jewish Baltimore resident, said at times she has felt alienated from the local Jewish community because of its tight-knit nature rooted in multi-generational ties. Gill, who isn’t from Baltimore, said she feels closer to the Jewish community here after Rekindle.

“I think it opened up my community, and now I had more people that I felt like I could connect with on a cultural level,” Gill said. “That was really important, but then I also felt like I just have more peers and more people that I could reach out to and build community with and continue community with.”

While Beckford said discussions were never tense, there were certainly points where he hesitated before sharing. One example came during an exercise where Rekindle attendees brought in an artifact that meant something to them and spoke to their identity.

“A lot of Jewish people in the room brought maybe a Star of David, or a family heirloom kind of thing,” Beckford said. “Someone brought in a spoon, because culturally, Black people tend to have family dinners on Sundays. Someone brought in an old album cover of Michael Jackson because they used to listen to Michael Jackson as a kid. I brought in a set of keys, because I am a second-generation American and home ownership is important to me.”

Beckford picked up on the fact that the items Jews were sharing were shared religious and cultural artifacts that sometimes had been in a family’s possession for generations. For Black Americans, keeping hold of those items has been both figuratively and literally more difficult.

“There’s a clear separation in lineage and heritage and culture to some extent as it relates to what’s tying us together … Black people don’t have that to the same extent that the Jewish community may have,” he said.

Beckford second guessed himself when he got the urge to share this observation, but ultimately decided it was necessary.

“It was well received,” he said.

The Rekindle program is focused on lived Jewish and Black experiences in Baltimore, and doesn’t delve into more controversial topics like Israel and Palestine. It’s a conversation starter, not an ender. And by that measure, it’s doing a great job.

“Everyone was so open and everyone was so engaged, and there wasn’t any judgment,” Gill said.

Beckford said the relationships started in the group are still being furthered and tended to, and as more folks talk to each other and attend events together, they can continue to deepen connection and lessen the gap.

“I am looking forward to the ability to continue to advocate for not only my community, but the Jewish community. And when I’m in spaces and rooms, when people are speaking about stereotypes, I’m there to speak out about it and tell people what the truth is [and] point people to the history of how we work together, where the dismantling happened, and how we can get back on the path,” Beckford said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com