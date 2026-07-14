In Pikesville, Community Still Shocked After Bus Accident

A crash in Pikesville last week involving an MTA bus that injured dozens of people and triggered a massive response that included 15 ambulances, Medevac helicopters, a Shock Trauma team and first responders from adjacent counties has members of the community on edge.

Authorities called it a mass casualty incident. Many are asking what caused the accident and some are wondering if the layout of the road system contributed to it.

One woman, who preferred not to share her name, was escorting two children through a shopping center near the scene of the crash. She said the community knows it to be a dangerous corridor.

“People say that this corner is very scary because people fly through it all the time,” she said.

Chaim Blum, who works at The Club Deli and Grill off Reisterstown Road, said that the lack of information on what caused the crash has led to people in his circles asking questions.

“Maybe the [bus driver] has a medical issue or something. Maybe [they] worked too hard and fell asleep or had a stroke or it was drug-related. All anyone can do is [speculate]. I think at this point the lack of answers kind of leads people to believe it has to be something that has maybe a more negative tone,” Blum said.

Kelsey Hurley also works at the restaurant, and she said customers were so upset on the day of the crash that they couldn’t pick up their orders. She said one coworker heard the crash, ran to help and then had to be sent home early: she returned to the restaurant with clothes covered in blood.

Blum, who has lived in Baltimore for around six decades, said he has never heard of a crash of this scale. He isn’t alone.

“Not that I can remember,” agreed a Pikesville man on July 10.

Emergency crews were called at about 5:48 p.m. on July 8 to respond to the 1500 block of Reisterstown Road. Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon told reporters that the southbound MTA bus hit 11 other vehicles before coming to a stop after crashing into a FedEx building on the corner of Reisterstown Road and Old Court Road, across the street from the shopping center that houses Goldberg’s Bagels.

More than 100 first responders were on the scene and 15 ambulances were utilized. Power lines were also downed during the crash, with BGE on the scene soon after.

Social media footage from the aftermath of the crash showed mayhem — the downed power lines, at least one vehicle flipped over, debris all over the street, emergency responders and witnesses gathered. Dixon told CBS News Baltimore that the crash was “more like a war scene” than that of a vehicle crash. Reisterstown Road was closed in both directions between Old Court Road and Sudbrook Lane.

Baltimore County Police said on July 9 the bus driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital, along with 35 other victims suffering varying degrees of injury that led to hospitalization.

One man, who preferred not to give his name, was visiting his kids in Pikesville from his home in Long Island, New York. He was surprised to learn about the accident, as he hadn’t heard of it before Friday, July 10, but noted that there was also a tragic car accident the same day in Monsey, New York, that resulted in the death of a young girl.

“You know, bad accidents happen,” he said. “[These were in] two Jewish communities.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a July 8 Facebook post that his office was following the situation.

“My administration is closely monitoring the situation following the multi-vehicle crash involving a MTA bus in Baltimore County. Dawn and I are keeping everyone impacted in our hearts and prayers,” he said. “We are deeply grateful for our first responders who acted with speed and skill to ensure the safety of our neighbors. We’ve been in close coordination with local officials to provide any support needed on the ground.”

The accident remains under investigation.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com