Ira Martin Wexler, of Owings Mills passed away on October 3 at the age of 78. He is survived by his devoted wife, Chaya Wexler (nee Dogoloff); beloved daughter, Ilyssa Wexler Zacchei (Mirko Zacchei); loving sister, Biddy (the late Jerald) Mazer; cherished grandchildren, Stella Franca and Sebastian Alexander; and adored niece, Abby Mazer. Ira was predeceased by his dear parents, Florence and Philip Wexler. Ira was a brilliant man whose varied interests reflected his curious mind. Known as Baltimore’s “Pinball Wizard,” he was also a ham radio enthusiast. Above all, he was a kind and devoted husband and father, who was deeply loved by his family, who will all miss him dearly.