On April 1, Irene “Chaya” Givre (née Ackerman) of Pikesville at 95. She is survived by children Dr. Henry (Kathy) Givre and Mark Givre; grandchildren Charles (Alisheva) Givre and Sophia (Ryan) Mead; and great-grandchildren Melech (Aviva) Givre, Dovie Givre, Rozie Givre and Goldie Givre. She was predeceased by husband Charles Givre; daughter-in-law Pamlyn Givre; brother Robert Ackerman; and parents Solomon and Sophie Ackerman.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah, 40 Wall St., New York, NY 10005.