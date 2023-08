On July 21, Irene Mainzer Sherman of Pikesville at 80. She is survived by husband Dr. Michael L. Sherman; children Randi (Larry) Abramson, Steven (Jamie) Sherman and Dr. Julie (Jason) Whitney; grandchildren Zachary and Carly Abramson, Wyatt, Dex and Scarlett Sherman, Justin, Samantha and Tyler Whitney. She was predeceased by parents Meta and Fritz Mainzer.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation and School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.