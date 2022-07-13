On June 28, Iris Elaine Lenovitz of Lauderhill, Fla. at 84. She is survived by children Stacey Rubin and Jeff (Svetlana) Lenovitz; grandchildren Scott Rubin, Marci Rubin, Josh (Allie) Rubin, Alex (Katie) Lenovitz, Charlie (Ryan) Spake and Julianne Lenovitz; great-grandchildren Evan Spake, Brooke Spake and Ava Rubin. She was predeceased

by husband Allen Lenovitz; her son-in-law, Richard Rubin; and sister Myra Kirschner.

Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Parkinson’s Association.