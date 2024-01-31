On Jan. 21, Iris Pearl Kahn Rosenblatt of Ellicott City at 93. She is survived by children Roger Rosenblatt and Karen Rosenblatt and grandsons Joseph Rosenblatt, Andrew Rosenblatt and Daniel Rosenblatt. She was predeceased by parents Ruth and Murray Kahn and son Larry Rosenblatt. She was an inspiration as she pursued her law degree and career while raising three children at the same time. She loved to travel and see the world. In her later years she started swimming and developed an extended family at Meadowbrook, participating in Swim Across America raising funds for cancer research until she was 90 years old. Her sense of humor drew people to her and she was loved by all those that crossed her path, including all the caregivers at Springwell and Absolute Care Services. She was affectionately known as the “Coupon Queen,” and even landed herself a segment on a local news station covering her legendary savings.

