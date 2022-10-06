On September 23, Irvin Greif Jr. of Towson at 92. He is survived by wife Nanette M. Greif; children Andy (Justine) Greif and Loren (Joshua) Simons; and Leigh (R. Andy) Smith; brother David Lee Greif; grandchildren Aliza Simons (Ian Munro), Casey Simons, Katey Smith (Fiancé Tim Boyle), Becca Smith and Anderson Smith; and also survived by many caring friends. He was predeceased by parents Irvin Greif Sr. and Amalie Strauss.

He and his wife, Nanette, were married for more than 67 years. Throughout their lives, they traveled extensively, and enjoyed antiquing and collecting fine and decorative art, building quite the collection. Irv was a volunteer for 27 years at the Chatsworth School in Reisterstown, mentoring children. In 1988, he proudly received the prestigious “Presidential Volunteer Service Award” for his work in education. His connections with people brought him great joy. Irv was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Towson Unitarian Universalist Church, 1710 Dulaney Valley Road, Lutherville, MD 21093; McDonogh School, 8600 McDonogh Road, Owings Mills, MD, 21117; or The Ounce of Prevention Fund, 4859 South Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL 60615.