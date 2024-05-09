On April 27, Irvin Louis Fishbein at 101. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Joan (Larry) Feldman, Debi (Mark) Holzman, Ruth (Gordon) Levenson and Ellen Fishbein (Robert Hickey); grandchildren Sarah (David) Horowitz, Nancy (Daniel) Roffman, Rebecca (Justin) Rubin, Lisa (Jared) Levitt, Benjamin (Janna) Feldman, Jennifer Holzman (Gregory Mack), Haley Hickey and Jillian Hickey; and great-grandchildren Maya, Zachary, Aden and Lily Horowitz, Ira, Joshua and Emily Roffman, Layla, Dafna, Orly and Ellie Rubin, Ian, Ryleigh and Evan Levitt, and Judah, Dov and Noa Feldman. He was predeceased by wife Irma Fishbein (née Cohn); sister Gertrude (Max) Goldberg; and parents Bessie and Joseph Fishbein.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation and Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.