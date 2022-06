On May 27, Irvin Tankelson of Pikesville at 95. He is survived by children Nancy Tankelson (Francois) Reverdy of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and Debra (Daniel) Myers of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and grandchildren Paul Reverdy, Sophie Reverdy, Abigail Myers and Rebecca Myers. He was predeceased by wife Shirley Tankelson (née Polan); sister Betty Jean Kessler; and parents Fannie and Milton Tankelson.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.