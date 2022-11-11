Irving Shinder

On October 22, Irving Shnider of Wilmington, N.C. He is survived by children Ivan (Debbie) Shnider and Tracy (Gary) Corle; grandchildren Nick and Sydney Shnider, Emily (Anthony) Ottoway, Evan and Elyssa Corle; and brother Jack Shnider. He was predeceased by wife Cynthia Shnider; and parents Benjamin and Rose Shnider.

He lived his golden years with integrity, love and courage. An avid sports fan, he was a lifelong supporter of the Washington Nationals, Washington Capitals and Washington Commanders.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org); the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org); or the Alzheimers Association (alz.org).