Irwin "Cookie" Kallens

JT Staff
On March 19, Irwin “Cookie” Kallens of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by partner Mary Kaiser; grandchildren Joshua (Lilly) Parson and Sara Parson; great-grandchild Sophie Parson; brother Harvey Kallens; and stepsons Brian Kallens and Philip Kallens. He was predeceased by daughter Kim Susan Davidsohn (née Kallens); brother and sister-in-law Mickey and Hank Kallens; and parents Esther and Jack Kallens.

Contributions may be sent to Barcs, 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD 21225 or Days End Farm Horse Rescue, 1372 Woodbine Road, Woodbine, MD 21797.

