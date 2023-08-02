On July 17, Irwin Richman of Pikesville at 84. He is survived by sister Francine (late William) Harvie; nieces and nephews Andrea (Bruce) Hyatt, Stephen (Beth) Harvie, Jim (Trish) Harvie and Melissa Eisenberg; niece and nephew-in-law Gloria Frank and Jeff Simon; great-nieces and nephews Alicia Harvie, Matthew Harvie, Jared (Sarah) Scheff, Ross Hyatt, Alexandra Hyatt, Gregory (Taylor) Eisenberg, Casey Eisenberg, Brett Eisenberg, Amanda (Gavin) Mahoney, Justin Harvie, Rebecca Simon, Aaron Frank and Erica Frank; and great-great nieces and nephew Maya Scheff, Savannah Frank and Ari Eisenberg. He was predeceased by sister Zaneta Frank; parents Shirley and Samuel Richman; and niece and nephew Paul Frank and Joyce Simon. He taught for numerous decades at Hebville Elementary School, where he was beloved by all of his students. He was “Unc” to all the neighborhood kids on Janvale Road. He will be dearly missed by all those who were blessed to know him.

Contributions may be sent to Hebbville Elementary School, 3335 Washington Ave., Windsor Mill, MD 21244, or Taylor Allderdice High School, 2409 Shady Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217.