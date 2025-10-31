When medical care is rushed and impersonal, well-being can feel like an afterthought. That’s the reality for many patients in today’s healthcare system. At PartnerMD, the experience is different. Patients get more personalized and proactive care and a true relationship with their doctor.

Located in Owings Mills, PartnerMD is a concierge medicine practice built on a simple but powerful idea: when doctors have more time, patients get better care. By limiting patient panels to no more than 450 — compared to 2,000 or more in traditional practices — PartnerMD physicians can devote more time and attention to each patient. Instead of seeing 20 or more patients a day, a PartnerMD physician sees between six to 10. Appointments last 30 minutes, same-day or next-day visits are available, and patients have 24/7 access when concerns arise.

This membership-based model removes the hassle from healthcare. Instead of waiting weeks for an appointment or rushing through a 10-minute visit, PartnerMD patients enjoy a relationship with their doctor that’s built on time, trust, and a passion for personalized, proactive, preventive care.

“I like to listen,” says Dr. Eric Carr. “I can often figure out what’s going on by listening to what my patients are telling me and asking the right questions — even before putting the stethoscope on.”

Discover you-centric healthcare at PartnerMD.

Whether you’re managing a chronic condition, navigating complex health concerns, or taking proactive steps to reduce your risk for serious conditions, PartnerMD helps you take control of your health. It’s an approach that goes beyond treating symptoms to build a long-term plan for wellness.

“What I love about primary care is the opportunity to build relationships with patients over time and become a part of their lives,” says Dr. Tamara Sobel. “We work together on addressing risk factors for certain diseases, modifying them, and focusing on a healthy lifestyle.”

In addition to personalized care, PartnerMD members benefit from access to certified health coaches, advanced physicals, and coordinated specialist referrals. Our physicians and health teams collaborate to support every aspect of well-being, from nutrition and fitness to stress and sleep.

“My philosophy for a patient is that we are a team,” says Dr. Ellie Goldbloom. “I want for the patient what they want for themself, and I want to help them get there. I thoroughly enjoy helping people obtain their personal and health goals.”

If you’re among the 70% of Americans who feel let down by the traditional healthcare system*, you’re not alone — and you’re probably ready for something better. At PartnerMD Owings Mills, membership offers a smarter, more proactive approach to healthcare. For $2,500 per year, you gain guaranteed access to the professionals and resources needed to safeguard your most valuable asset: your health.

