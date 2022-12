On November 27, Isaak Yablonovskiy of Baltimore at age 93. He is survived by his children, Luba Yablonovskaya (Alex Ruzenkov); Alla Yablonovskaya and Yakov Yablonovskiy; brother Felix Yablonovskiy; along with his grandchildren Sergey Ruzhenkov, Jessica Yablonovskaya, Yana Ruzenkov and Maria Yablonovskaya.

He was predeceased by his wife, Berta Golshteyn.