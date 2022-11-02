On October 17, Isadore Earl “Bucky” Margolis of Baltimore at 100. He is survived by children Jay (Anne) Margolis, Jill Margolis and Paul (Deena) Margolis; grandchildren Rena (Matt) Schaikewitz, Sari (Shai) Kopitnikoff, Shira (Ben) Sacks, Dovid (Oshrat) Margolis, Evan Margolis (Alexa Picciotto), Joshua Margolis and Dylan Margolis; and great-grandchildren Natanel Schaikewitz, Yael Nava Schaikewitz, Leora Schaikewitz, Adina Schaikewitz, Yosef Schaikewitz, Yehuda Kopitnikoff, Azi Kopitnikoff, Elinora Sacks and Yoshi Sacks. He was predeceased by wife Rae Margolis (née Spector).

Bucky was dedicated to his family, all of whom adored him. He was just about the happiest, friendliest, kindest and most generous guy ever, and he lived life in a big, joyous and beautiful way.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.