Opinion: Israel Education or Israel Advocacy? The Distinction Matters.

Those steeped in truth move with greater confidence because they already know the complexities.

By Rabbi Uri Pilichowski

or years, I’ve watched a subtle confusion creep into our schools and communities. What we call “Israel education” is too often advocacy in disguise. The two sound alike, but they pull in opposite directions. One deepens understanding and the other arms for debate. After decades of teaching Zionism and Israel, I’ve become convinced that we must keep them separate.

Israel education begins with a simple commitment to tell the truth. It teaches the facts of Zionism, and how a broken people reclaimed their homeland through vision, sacrifice and sheer will. It lays out Israeli history as it actually unfolded, with its breathtaking victories and its painful missteps. It explores the values that shape both Israel and the Jewish people.

Israel educators teach justice tempered by realism, the sanctity of life alongside the duty of self-defense, and the constant tug between particularism and universalism. It celebrates Israel’s astonishing successes in science, medicine, democracy and immigrant absorption, while facing its shortcomings honestly. It shows students Israel’s social fractures, integration struggles and ethical dilemmas in wartime. The goal is less about making Israel look good and more about making Israel understood.

Advocacy serves a different purpose. It crafts a pro-Israel narrative meant to persuade. It arms students with talking points designed to win debates and influence outcomes. It trains them to counter accusations, dismantle hostile stories and lobby effectively. These are valuable skills, but they come at a cost. Truth and accuracy is subordinated to the larger aim of presenting Israel in the best possible light. When the narrative needs polishing, facts sometimes get smoothed over.

Nowhere is the contrast sharper than in the story of Harry Truman and Eddie Jacobson.

In an education-focused classroom, the account stays grounded in the record. In the tense weeks before May 1948, U.S. President Harry S. Truman faced fierce opposition from his own State and Defense Departments, who warned that recognizing a Jewish state would damage American interests.

Eddie Jacobson, Truman’s old friend and former business partner of a haberdashery, made a personal appeal. He asked the president to meet biochemist Chaim Weizmann, also a Zionist leader. American recognition of Israel followed shortly after Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948.

Yet Jacobson’s intervention, moving as it was, did not redirect American foreign policy. Truman’s decision reflected geopolitical realities, moral instincts shaped by religious scripture, domestic politics and the facts on the ground. A loyal friend offered counsel but the history of events at the time moved on larger currents.

This version leaves students with something real. They have an appreciation for how personal relationships matter, but also how they operate within bigger forces. It respects their intelligence.

The Torah records the stumbles of its greatest figures.

Advocacy tells a different tale. Truman appears stubbornly against the Jewish state. Jacobson, the modest Jewish merchant, walks into the Oval Office and, through friendship and moral force, changes history. The story becomes an inspiring parable that teaches that one determined Jew with access can shift policy. America was always meant to stand with Israel, and Jacobson simply supplied the crucial human bridge. The message motivates future advocates, but it also stretches the historical evidence to serve emotional and practical ends.

The pattern repeats. Education presents the 1948 war with its full human weight, the Jewish fight for survival after the Holocaust and the genuine tragedy of Palestinian displacement. Advocacy emphasizes Israel’s desperate struggle and miraculous triumph. Education wrestles with the moral burdens of checkpoints, targeted killings and settlement policy. Advocacy delivers airtight defenses. Education acknowledges moments when Israel fell short of its own ideals. Advocacy tends to minimize or justify them.

Students eventually sense the difference. When they step onto campus or scroll through social media and encounter unfiltered criticism, those trained only in advocacy often feel betrayed. They discover omitted details and suspect they were sold a polished version rather than the real Israel. This was the foundation of the anti-Zionist “They Never Told Me” campaign. Those educated in truth, however, move with greater confidence because they already know the complexities. Israel’s greatness stands alongside its challenges, and their attachment runs deeper because it is honest.

The push for the primacy of Israel education doesn’t mean that advocacy has no place. The Zionist community needs articulate defenders who can speak in hostile rooms and shape policy.

Still, advocacy should build on education, not substitute for it. First, give young people the unvarnished story, including the soaring achievements that stir pride, the failures that call for correct, and the values that both inspire and demand accountability. Then equip them to defend what they truly know.

Jewish tradition has always demanded this kind of honesty. The Torah records the stumbles of its greatest figures. The prophets spoke uncomfortable truths to the nation. Zionism itself arose from a clear-eyed diagnosis of exile and a courageous vision of return. Our teaching should carry that same integrity.

In the end, the choice before us is straightforward. We can raise Jews skilled at winning arguments for Israel, or we can raise Jews who know Israel deeply—its light and its shadow—and who stand for it with quiet conviction. The second path asks more of us as educators. It requires the courage to present difficult realities. Yet it produces something lasting and thoughtful; it produces resilient Zionists connected to Israel through understanding.

Our communities deserve nothing less. Let us teach Israel as she is.

The truth, in all its fullness, remains her strongest defense.

Rabbi Uri Pilichowski is a senior educator at numerous educational institutions. The author of three books, he teaches Torah, Zionism and Israel studies around the world.