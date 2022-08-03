On July 24, Israel Gruzin of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by wife Adela Gruzin (née Miller); children Jeannie Gruzin (Louis J.) Siegel, Jeff Gruzin and Kenny Gruzin; and grandchildren Jonathan E. Siegel (Jessie L Ullman) and Kevin J. Siegel. He was predeceased by brother Icik Gruzin, parents Chjene and Chaim Gruzin and cousins Edward Gruzin and Zachary Gruzin. If a man is measured by his good name, Israel Gruzin was a giant. He was known for his humility and his humanity. He loved life and loved people. And, people

loved him back. He built a family life and business in Baltimore as a custom cabinet maker. A survivor of Dachau Concentration Camp, he understood the fragility and preciousness

of every moment.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or BridgingLife Hospice, c/o BridgingLife Development Office, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.