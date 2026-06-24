Opinion: Israel Is the West’s Last Line of Defense

By Nadia Matar and Yehudit Katsover

At a time when the West is grappling with a crisis of identity and the rise of fundamentalist Islamism, Israel is doing more than defending itself — it stands on the front line of a broader struggle for freedom, identity and democracy.

The global order that has shaped the past several decades is increasingly showing signs of strain. The world’s two leading powers — the United States and Russia — have both struggled to achieve decisive victories and secure their strategic objectives. Russia has failed to subdue Ukraine despite years of fighting, while the United States has repeatedly discovered that military, technological and economic superiority does not guarantee success in a complex and rapidly changing world.

Yet the defining challenge of the 21st century is not primarily military, economic or diplomatic. It runs much deeper.

We are living through an era of ideological reckoning — an age in which humanity is being compelled to revisit fundamental questions: What is our purpose? Which values should guide the future? And how do we build a better society for generations to come?

Across the Western world, a growing sense of uncertainty has emerged. Values once regarded as self-evident- family, community, nationhood, tradition, civic responsibility and a sense of belonging are constantly being reassessed.

There is nothing inherently wrong with self-examination; free societies must be willing to question themselves. But when criticism evolves into persistent doubt about the foundations on which a society rests, that society risks losing confidence in itself and in its ability to articulate a shared vision.

By contrast, the fundamentalist Islamist world projects a very different picture. It operates from a clear sense of identity, deep conviction and well-defined goals. Its influence grows when it confronts societies that are no longer certain of their own direction.

At the same time, humility is essential. The West cannot present itself as having discovered the perfect formula for improving humanity. History tells a different story. It was, after all, in the heart of enlightened, educated and advanced Europe that the Holocaust emerged.

One of the greatest crimes in human history did not arise in distant deserts, but at the center of European civilization.

It serves as a painful reminder that technology, education and progress do not guarantee morality and that even the most sophisticated cultures can lose their way.

The real question, therefore, is not which side is stronger, but which worldview is capable of leading humanity toward a better future. Is it a world stripped of identity and roots? A world governed by religious or ideological coercion? Or is there another path — one that succeeds in reconciling values that often appear to be in conflict?

This is where Israel’s singularity stands out.

Israel is a remarkable human laboratory: a young and innovative nation with ancient roots, a modern democracy grounded in a profound historical and spiritual heritage. It is a society in which secular and religious Jews, traditional and very religious communities, new immigrants and veteran citizens, Jews and diverse minorities all live side by side. The encounter is not always easy; at times, it can be downright turbulent and deeply challenging. Yet it is precisely within this complexity that a distinctive model continues to evolve.

Israeli society is far from perfect, but it repeatedly strives to find a balance between freedom and responsibility, rights and obligations, identity and openness, tradition and renewal. In a world increasingly drawn toward extremes, Israel demonstrates that another way is possible.

For that reason, Israel’s role extends far beyond its borders. It is not only a center of innovation or a significant military power, but a nation wrestling with some of the most fundamental questions facing humanity’s future. How can a society preserve its identity without sacrificing democracy? How can an ancient heritage be integrated with technological progress? How can a people remain faithful to its roots without fearing renewal and change?

The world needs more than power. It needs direction. It needs vision. It needs a renewed understanding of meaning, responsibility and purpose.

The great struggle of the 21st century will not be decided solely on battlefields, in trade balances or in research laboratories. It will be decided by which culture can offer people a genuine sense of meaning.

That is why the United States and the nations of Europe should do more than observe Israel’s experience from afar. They should recognize that the struggle Israel is engaged in is also their own.

Today, Israel stands on the front line in defending the values of freedom, identity and democracy against forces seeking to undermine them. Supporting the Jewish state is not merely an expression of friendship or a strategic alliance; it is an investment in safeguarding its own future and the values upon which Western civilization itself depends.

This is the great challenge of our generation — and also its greatest opportunity.

Nadia Matar is co-chair of the Sovereignty Movement. Yehudit Katsover is co-chair of the Sovereignty Movement founded by Women in Green.