Editorial: It’s All Relative

Politics is always relative. Yesterday’s radical becomes today’s moderate when someone even more extreme comes along. That may be the most important lesson emerging from today’s Democratic Party.

The growing success of candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America is no longer an isolated curiosity confined to a handful of urban districts. Whether in New York, Philadelphia, Washington or, perhaps soon, battleground states like Michigan, the party’s ideological center continues to move left. Positions once considered politically disqualifying increasingly earn applause rather than scrutiny. Anti-capitalist rhetoric, open hostility toward Israel and ideological litmus tests have moved from the fringes toward the mainstream.

Whether these candidates can consistently win competitive statewide elections remains to be seen. But in politics, today’s primary often becomes tomorrow’s platform. Ideas that begin on the margins have a way of reshaping the center.

But the socialist surge is only part of the story. Equally revealing are reports that prominent Democrats are already planning how a Democratic administration taking office in 2029 should govern. Surprisingly, the conversation is not centered on restoring the constitutional guardrails that Democrats have spent years accusing President Donald Trump of weakening.

Instead, many argue that a Democratic president should retain many of those same expansive executive powers and simply use them for progressive purposes.

The irony is difficult to ignore. For nearly a decade, Democrats argued that President Trump’s greatest danger was not simply his policies but his willingness to stretch executive authority beyond traditional constitutional limits. If the lesson now is that those same powers should simply be inherited by the next Democratic president, then the objection was never entirely to executive overreach. It was to who exercised it.

These developments are not unrelated. They reflect a broader shift from persuasion to power.

As political movements become more convinced of the righteousness of their cause, they become more willing to tolerate ideological extremes, excuse intolerance within their own ranks and weaken the institutional restraints that protect everyone.

The increasing acceptance of openly anti-Israel candidates illustrates the point. Views that once would have disqualified candidates now frequently energize primary voters. Jewish Democrats, long among the party’s most loyal supporters, increasingly find themselves politically homeless in races where ideological purity matters more than long-standing alliances.

This is about far more than Israel or even socialism. It is about the gradual normalization of political extremism. Healthy political parties compete by persuading voters that their ideas are better. Unhealthy parties begin believing that their objectives are so important that traditional limits become obstacles rather than safeguards. That is when compromise becomes betrayal, moderation becomes weakness and constitutional constraints become inconveniences.

Republicans should not take comfort in this trend. Executive power rarely shrinks once expanded, regardless of which party occupies the White House. And history offers countless examples of political movements convincing themselves that extraordinary times justify extraordinary powers.

Politics is always relative. The real danger is not that America suddenly embraces socialism or authoritarianism. It is that each new departure from moderation becomes the starting point for the next one, until what once seemed unthinkable no longer seems remarkable at all. That is how political centers disappear — not in a single dramatic moment, but one rationalization at a time.